Hinduja Paints has set up its indigenous state-of-the-art production plant at The Baramati City of Maharashtra, Equipped with high-precision equipment. This manufacturing unit has an output capacity of 1500 tons per annum. Modern machines and advanced Research & Development laboratories label every Hinduja paints product with the highest quality standards that guarantee ultimate customer satisfaction. These product stock stations prove highly effective in the distribution channel. They enable the smooth and uninterrupted supply of ' Hinduja Paints' products through the massive network making its presence felt in the market already ‘ Hinduja Paints’ is available in a wide range of decorative paint products that extends from Exterior & Interior Emulsions, Water based Primers, Acrylic Distempers. We have the best-suited coloring solutions for you.